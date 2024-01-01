About this product
About this strain
Tropical Trainwreck is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Pineapple Express and Trainwreck. This strain is a flavorful treat, with a sweet citrus and earthy flavor that has hints of pineapple and pine. Tropical Trainwreck is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who are looking for a euphoric and energetic experience. Leafly customers tell us Tropical Trainwreck effects include happy, energetic, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Tropical Trainwreck when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, stress, and depression. Bred by Rare Terpenes, Tropical Trainwreck features flavors like sweet, citrus and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which gives it a relaxing and anti-inflammatory effect. The average price of Tropical Trainwreck typically ranges from $35-$55 per eighth. This strain is perfect for daytime use, as it can induce a blissful sensation and a social mood. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tropical Trainwreck, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.