About this product
Venom OG is a indica-dominant hybrid strain made by crossing Poison OG and Rare Dankness #1. We recommend Venom OG for nighttime use as its effects tend toward full-body relaxation and provides a nice head high.
All HIMALAYA Live Sauce cartridges contain real live resin extracted from fresh-frozen cannabis. The result: a cartridge with a loud, fresh flavor that's rich in terpenes and THCA.
About this strain
Venom OG, also known as "Venom" and "Venom OG Kush," is a indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Poison OG and Rare Dankness #1. It's marked by dense, forest-green buds with a tangle of bright orange hairs. Venom OG has an aroma of skunk, pine, lemon, and diesel. This strain is recommended for nighttime use as its effects tend toward full-body relaxation, but it also provides some sensory elevation that is enjoyable for lazy activities. Patients have found Venom OG to be a potent remedy for pain, arthritis, anxiety, and sleep disorders. Growers should note that Venom OG is suitable for outdoor or indoor gardens and its breeders suggest a 50 to 65-day flowering period. Venom OG is bred by Rare Darkness Seeds.
About this brand
We’re named after the highest place on the planet for a reason. Crafted with all the compounds found in cannabis - not just THC - our full-spectrum extracts take you higher than the rest.
Keep Weed Real-
Why do our natural cannabis cartridges taste and feel like flower? Because we make Himalaya oil with authentic cannabis-derived terpenes. No artificial flavors. That’s how we’re keeping weed real.
All that Sticky, None of that Icky-
If we won’t smoke it, then we don’t sell it. We craft Himalaya using safe, clean cannabis. And we never add thinners or solvents, like propylene glycol or vitamin E. Himalaya cartridges are so pure, we publish all our laboratory test results. Just scan the QR code on any Himalaya package, or find them on our website.
Always an Adventure -
Small batches from family farms make every batch of Himalaya unique. From rare heirloom strains to timeless classics, trying a new Himalaya cartridge is always an adventure.