About this product
About this strain
Zoap effects
Reported by real people like you
32 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
34% of people report feeling euphoric
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
3% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
12% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
9% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
9% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!