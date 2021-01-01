Hippie Brew
LIFE FORCE - Tropical Coconut Mango Oolong Individual Bagged Tea
About this product
SOLAR CHAKRA - The perfect, uplifting start to the morning or late afternoon in this lovely, fruity oolong tea. A tropical blend of rich mango and sweet coconut fuse beautifully with the natural cannabis flavours. A delicious tropical, fruity taste with the creaminess of coconut and our favourite greens harmonize to create an energizing, yet mellow brew you can enjoy throughout the day.
