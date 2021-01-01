Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Hippie Brew

Hippie Brew

POWER - Ginger Turmeric Individual Bagged Tea

About this product

SACRAL CHAKRA - A unique fusion of Sencha green tea, bold ginger & the unmistakable, earthy turmeric spice paired with cannabis to offer a blend perfect for kicking a flu, cold, allergy symptoms, etc. There is limitless information about the anti-inflammatory & antioxidant benefits of these deep, flavourful ingredients combined with the freshness of green tea. The benefits of this tea combined with the added benefits of cannabis in this ancient blend will keep you craving this savoury, healthy tea.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!