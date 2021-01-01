About this product

The Flower of Life 11” Adaptable Beakers are as functional as they are sturdy, so you can get the smoking experience that you want with this water pipe! Offering you the option to swap out each 14mm piece, you can have your downstem in either joint, as well as letting you swap around the neck so you get to smoke exactly how you want. This beaker features beautiful golden detailing, pops of color, included neck clips and makes for a great and unique addition to any collection that you can customize. These water pipes are locally sourced in AZ, USA and are made with German borosilicate.