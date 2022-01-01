Available at https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/919124



Legal medicinal & recreational dispensaries are opening every day and

they need qualified people to fill budtender jobs.



-This book teaches you how to set yourself apart from other job seekers, so you can land this dream job.

-It explains the basic tasks that budtenders need in the daily operation at the dispensary, like weighing and customer service.

-It gives examples making it easy to describe the various cannabis strains to customers.

-It covers necessary basic vocabulary and the lingo of the business.

-It shows you the perks and benefits for getting into the cannabis industry.

This book gives you an advantage to get hired in this budding industry.