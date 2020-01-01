The Hitman Brand was founded by Douglas Dracup and the Late Erik Weissman in 2010 in Boston during the grey area of the pre-post-prohibition market. Doug and Erik were small-time cannabis retailers and big-time cannabis connoisseurs. Their penchant for fine cannabis naturally led to an appreciation of fine glass pipes and smoking accessories. Realizing they had an edge with their taste, they started retailing glass as well and were surprised by the quick profit turnover. Not too long after, they started manufacturing pipes as Hitman Glass to satisfy a high end market that was quickly developing around the young college millennials in Boston. Hitman relocated to Los Angeles for manufacturing purposes in 2011 and being closer to the source market, exploded at a rapid pace. After five years of success in glass, the cannabis market at large started to change and make serious strides towards being a legal market. We at Hitman noticed many dramatic changes, both good and bad. Although we appreciate the professionalism and regulation legal cannabis was bringing, we fear corporate interest would dilute and possibly destroy all the achievements that brave cannabis advocates have built this industry on. Hitman Farms was developed as a preservation of the finest and most viable cannabis and cannabis products that the market has to offer. We will be working with the most sought-after extractors, the veteran legends of cannabis growing, and the most professional and accessible dispensaries. Channeling the resources and networking connections Hitman Glass has successfully fostered, Hitman Farms strives to represent and protect the quality of cannabis and cannabis products that we feel will reach and please the most customers. We stand at the forefront of the cannabis movement and will be the first people the wave of legal cannabis reaches when it touches down.