Hoban Law Group is always interested in the opportunity to work with qualified attorneys of all experience levels, especially those with interest in our practice areas. Our firm offers the unique opportunity to work with highly sophisticated cannabis business clients across the country and internationally. These clients are often looking for general corporate counsel, highly knowledgable local regulatory compliance, tax compliance, civil and commercial litigation as well as representation in administrative proceedings, assistance with capital raise and structure, patent/trademark/IP law and related services. Our firm offers competetive arrangements for attorneys that serve as Counsel to our firm as well as unparalled, unique work in an emerging industry. To learn more, or to submit a resume/letter of interest, please contact Operations Manager Kate Strickland at kate-at-hoban-dot-law or 303-674-7000, ext. 5.