Each Hog Legg craft pre-roll is hand rolled to perfection containing premium hemp flower sprayed Delta 8 THC oil. Smooth taste and terpenes. Enjoy the relaxing sativa buzz.



Each cone contains 1 gram of premium hemp flower. 55.98 mg of Delta 8 THC per pre-roll. Relax and enjoy a Hog Legg!



Delta-8 THC oil is extracted from legally grown hemp compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill, not marijuana.



Must be 21+ years of age to purchase. If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, taking medications, or have a medical condition, consult your physician before use. Do not take if you have allergies to hemp or hemp-based products.



These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.