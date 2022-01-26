Hippie Drops is a flavorless 100% water soluble delta-8 drink enhancer. The recommended dose is ten drops to eight ounces of water or any drink. Feel the results in about ten minutes.



Perfect in water, soda, energy drinks, coffee, beer and wine! You can also consume directly under your tongue!



Hippie Drops allow you to customize your Delta-8 experience to achieve your personal desired results. Simply add more or less drops to your beverage. Hippie Drops is the perfect incognito alternative to smoking Delta-8 and effects are better and faster than eating a Delta-8 gummy or other edible product.



Hippie Drops absorbs 99.9% Delta 8 directly to your blood stream. Other Delta 8 edibles or tinctures do not absorb as well because they are ingested and filtered by your body's organs.



Feel Stoned Without Being Paranoid or Head Fog.

Works Faster & Absorbs More Delta-8 Per Dose Than A Gummy or Tincture.

More Incognito & Discrete Than Smoking Delta-8.

30ml Dropper Bottle = 600mg Delta-8.

30ml Bottle Will Last Over 30 Days If Taken Multiple Times Per Day.

Hippie Drops is Made in the USA.

Tamper Proof and Child Resistant Lid.

Hippie Drops is the Best Indigestible Delta-8 Product You Can Buy!

You must be 21+ age to purchase this product.



How is Delta-8 THC different from Delta-9 THC?



Delta-8-THC is a psychotropic, well known cannabinoid relative. While only a few atomic bonds are different from Delta 9-THC, Delta-8-THC offers a unique, mellow high all it’s own. Delta-8-THC is a derivative of hemp and CBD, a cannabinoid found in hemp, and is ultimately contained in our extracts with less than 0.3% Delta-9-THC.



Do not drive a vehicle or operate heavy machinery while consuming Hippie Drops Delta-8 drink enhancer. Consult your doctor about potential interactions or possible complications before using this product.