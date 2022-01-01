Our delicious Delta-8 vegan gummy chews come in a variety of fresh flavors. Made from organic hemp, these chews are a great addition to your wellness regimen, whether you take them in the morning to help start your day or to unwind after work in the evening. The suggested dosage is one gummy, but depending on your tolerance you may take more at your discretion. We suggest giving at least an hour for the full effects to kick in before consuming more. Sit back and relax while the mellow D8 buzz hits your system!



Must be 21+ years of age to purchase. If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, taking medications, or have a medical condition, consult your physician before use. Do not take if you have allergies to hemp or hemp-based products.



These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.



INGREDIENTS: corn syrup, salt, vanilla extract, cane sugar, pectin, hemp, baking soda, natural flavors, and artificial colorings, delta-8 thc