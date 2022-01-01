These delicious gummies contain Delta 9 THC extracted from legally grown hemp containing less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill, not marijuana. Each gummy contains 6mg of Delta 9 THC. The suggested dosage is one gummy, but depending on your tolerance you may take more at your discretion. We suggest giving at least an hour for the full effects to kick in before consuming more. Enjoy the legal high of Delta 9 THC!



Must be 21+ years of age to purchase. If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, taking medications, or have a medical condition, consult your physician before use. Do not take if you have allergies to hemp or hemp-based products.



These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.



INGREDIENTS: water, light corn syrup, sugar, pectin, flavoring, dextrose, citric acid, coloring, sodium bicarbonate, carnuba wax, mct, vegetable oil (coconut origin) , legal delta-9 thc