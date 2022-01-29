Pickin' & Grinin' tincture is 1500mg of Delta 8 THC. Packaged in a 30ml glass dropper bottle with a tamper proof seal and a child resistant cap. Take a half or full dropper of the Delta 8 THC tincture and hold under your tongue for one to two minutes for the best results. It takes about 45 minutes for the effects to creep in. Effects can vary from person to person.



You must be 21+ age to purchase this product.



How is Delta-8 THC different from Delta-9 THC?



Delta-8-THC is a psychotropic, well known cannabinoid relative. While only a few atomic bonds are different from Delta 9-THC, Delta-8-THC offers a unique, mellow high all it’s own. Delta-8-THC is a derivative of hemp and CBD, a cannabinoid found in hemp, and is ultimately contained in our extracts with less than 0.3% Delta-9-THC.



Do not drive a vehicle or operate heavy machinery while consuming Delta-8. Consult your doctor about potential interactions or possible complications before using this product.