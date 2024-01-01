Kick off your shoes and reach for noise-cancelling headphones as you set your surroundings to Airplane Mode. Mind-calming CBG provides relaxation to the muscles while a cozy, creamy berry flavor evokes a mindset made for balance.
ABOUT THE HARDWARE: The H-bar hardware is USB-C rechargeable and has a window for oil visibility. The compact design of the H-bar fits in the palm of your hand and can be comfortably placed in your pocket. Holiday distillate vapes are flavored with high-quality botanical terpenes.
Holiday distillate vapes are flavored with botanically-derived terpenes housed in a convenient, discreet “H-bar”. The low-voltage battery ensures that you never burn the oil and always get a smooth, delicious hit that’s never too harsh. H-bars are USB-C rechargeable and also have a window on the side for oil level visibility.
While embracing the vibrant spectrum of our favorite plant, Holiday aims to uplift your senses, spark conversations, and create a community where every experience is a moment of pure enjoyment. Just like a Holiday.