Kick off your shoes and reach for noise-cancelling headphones as you set your surroundings to Airplane Mode. Mind-calming CBG provides relaxation to the muscles while a cozy, creamy berry flavor evokes a mindset made for balance.



ABOUT THE HARDWARE: The H-bar hardware is USB-C rechargeable and has a window for oil visibility. The compact design of the H-bar fits in the palm of your hand and can be comfortably placed in your pocket. Holiday distillate vapes are flavored with high-quality botanical terpenes.

Show more