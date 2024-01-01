In the mountains, on the beach, or just in your backyard--any place is a good place to pitch a tent and build a fire. Sweet with a hint of vanilla, Happy Camper is the perfect flavor to roast while mellowing (see what we did there?).



ABOUT THE HARDWARE: The H-bar hardware is USB-C rechargeable and has a window for oil visibility. The compact design of the H-bar fits in the palm of your hand and can be comfortably placed in your pocket. Holiday distillate vapes are flavored with high-quality botanical terpenes.

