Nightcap was inspired by that amazing night that you'll never forget. It's the apertif. It's the last ritual you do before calling it a night on a new favorite memory. Smooth, full-bodied grape finishes with a tart sip of Moscato while the addition of CBN helps you drift off to dreamland.



ABOUT THE HARDWARE: The H-bar hardware is USB-C rechargeable and has a window for oil visibility. The compact design of the H-bar fits in the palm of your hand and can be comfortably placed in your pocket. Holiday distillate vapes are flavored with high-quality botanical terpenes.

