About this product
Our strongest and most effective hemp oil. This full spectrum phyto-rich hemp contains a powerful range of cannabinoids, terpenes, vitamins, minerals and essential fats.
- Produced from certified premium hemp oil product
- Naturally grown in Oregon, no additives or preservatives
- Developed through patented process for maximum absorption in the body
- Lab tested to ensure highest levels of purity
- Legal in all 50 states
