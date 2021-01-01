About this product
Rich in anti-inflammatory properties, curcumin is a key ingredient in turmeric powder. Zapp-Capp is ideal for anyone looking to support overall health with all natural, anti-inflammatory products.
- Reduces inflammation, supports overall health
- Produced from certified premium hemp oil product
- Naturally grown in Oregon, no additives or preservatives
- Developed through patented process for maximum absorption in the body
- Lab tested to ensure highest levels of purity
