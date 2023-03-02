About this product
The "Love in a Jar" CBD Balm is formulated with 150 mg of CBD and uses synergistic essential oils. Its peppermint-menthol scent will leave you refreshed and invigorated the moment you open the jar. When you rub our Healing Balm onto your joints, the CBD uses its anti-inflammatory qualities to provide immediate and long-lasting relief on your specific body part.
Don’t let joint pain, stiffness, and muscle fatigue keep you back from living a full life. If you find yourself feeling sore, just rub some of the balm on and wait for the "love" in the jar to take action! Feel free to use our Healing Balm as a massage oil as well. It's perfect for those back rubs after a long day and it smells amazing!
Made with 7 unique plant extracts.
150 mg of CBD
All-natural & organic ingredients
Rich natural peppermint-menthol scent
Treats arthritis, inflammation, muscle fatigue, soreness, joint pain
Hand-made with love
Be aware that these claims are not supported by the FDA
Major Benefits of CBD Healing Balm
Treats arthritis, inflammation, muscle fatigue, soreness, joint pain, and headaches.
Packed with 150 mg of CBD
Made with 7 unique plant extracts including echinacea, and calendula.
Lab-tested CBD
About this brand
Holistic Remedies LLC
Holistic Remedies is a black-owned brand created out of love to promote healing and wellness for the community with cannabis. We take pride in making products with simple ingredients and without any preservatives. Our products include CBD infused skincare, home goods for wellness, and CBD edibles. We also host community wellness events. We aim to nourish the mind, body, and soul of our customers with the services we provide.