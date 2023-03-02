The "Love in a Jar" CBD Balm is formulated with 150 mg of CBD and uses synergistic essential oils. Its peppermint-menthol scent will leave you refreshed and invigorated the moment you open the jar. When you rub our Healing Balm onto your joints, the CBD uses its anti-inflammatory qualities to provide immediate and long-lasting relief on your specific body part.



Don’t let joint pain, stiffness, and muscle fatigue keep you back from living a full life. If you find yourself feeling sore, just rub some of the balm on and wait for the "love" in the jar to take action! Feel free to use our Healing Balm as a massage oil as well. It's perfect for those back rubs after a long day and it smells amazing!



Made with 7 unique plant extracts.

150 mg of CBD

All-natural & organic ingredients

Rich natural peppermint-menthol scent

Treats arthritis, inflammation, muscle fatigue, soreness, joint pain

Hand-made with love

Be aware that these claims are not supported by the FDA



Major Benefits of CBD Healing Balm



Treats arthritis, inflammation, muscle fatigue, soreness, joint pain, and headaches.

Packed with 150 mg of CBD

Made with 7 unique plant extracts including echinacea, and calendula.

Lab-tested CBD

Show more