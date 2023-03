The all-natural CBD Love Balm(500 MG) by Holistic Remedies is the perfect solution for those searching for a soothing and effective hemp oil topical experience.



The "Love in a Jar" Healing Balm is formulated with 500 mg of CBD and uses synergistic essential oils. Its peppermint-menthol scent will leave you refreshed and invigorated the moment you open the jar. When you rub our Healing Balm onto your joints, the CBD uses its anti-inflammatory qualities to provide immediate and long-lasting relief on your specific body part.



5 oz

Made with 7 unique plant extracts.

500 mg of CBD

All-natural & organic ingredients

Rich natural peppermint- menthol scent

Treats arthritis, inflammation, muscle fatigue, soreness, joint pain

Hand-made with love

