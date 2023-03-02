The "Love in a Jar" Body Butter with hemp seed butter is famous for it's round-the-clock hydration. The whipped buttery consistency is perfect for moisturizing dry skin and keeps you "glowed up" for the entire day. That's HUGE because most ordinary moisturizers wear off and force you to reapply throughout the day- we don't, and that's what sets us apart!



Hemp seeds are loaded with nourishment! Its skin-strengthening properties allow the body to resist infection and can improve eczema, dermatitis, psoriasis, and acne. Every time you use our Body Butter, you will receive the following benefits.



Vitamin E: a strong antioxidant with anti-aging properties. Effective for treating cancer, arthritis, and cataracts.

Vitamin A: repairs skin damage from sun exposure and aging.

Omega 3 & Omega 6 Fatty Acids: Hydrates skin and promotes skin growth

The Body Butter comes in 5 captivating scents:



Original Scent: Light, fruity scent that captures the aroma of strawberries, passion fruit, and peaches- to name a few!



Wild Lavendula: Calming scent infused with the therapeutic power of lavender oil, enhanced with balsamic undertones which take you to serenity!



Rose gold: Bold, floral scent that fuses rose, lilac and a splash of lavender to leave you feeling delicate and fresh!



Cinnamon Citrus: Warm, spicy scent with a unique citrus zest!



Midnight Dusk: crisp, confident and inviting men’s scent that incorporates juniper berry and white sage

Show more