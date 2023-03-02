Give your skin ultra-rich hydration and healing when you apply this nourishing combination of body butters and pain cream. Hand-made with love, using organic ingredients.



The "Love Sack" includes:



Hemp Seed Body Butter in four scents- 1 oz jar

Original Scent: Light, fruity scent that captures the aroma of strawberries, passion fruit, and peaches- to name a few!

Rose gold: Bold, floral scent that fuses rose, lilac and a splash of lavender to leave you feeling delicate and fresh!

Cinnamon Citrus: Warm, spicy scent with a unique citrus zest!

Midnight Dusk: crisp, confident and inviting men’s scent that incorporates juniper berry and white sage

CBD Healing Balm- 1 oz jar

Infused with peppermint-menthol essential oils

Packaged in black organza for a luxurious touch.

Major Benefits of Hemp Seed Body Butter



Omega 3 & Omega 6 Fatty Acids: Hydrates skin and promotes skin growth.

Vitamin A: repairs skin damage from sun exposure and aging.

Vitamin E: a strong antioxidant with anti-aging properties. Effective for treating cancer, arthritis and cataracts.

Famous for it's round-the-clock hydration, the whipped buttery consistency is perfect for moisturizing dry skin and keeps you "glowed up" for the entire day. That's HUGE because most ordinary moisturizers wear off and force you to reapply throughout the day- we don't, and that's what sets us apart!



Major Benefits of CBD Healing Balm



Treats arthritis, inflammation, muscle fatigue, soreness, joint pain, and headaches.

Packed with 150 mg of CBD

Made with 7 unique plant extracts including echinacea, and calendula.

Lab-tested CBD

Show more