Give your skin ultra-rich hydration and healing when you apply this nourishing combination of body butters and pain cream. Hand-made with love, using organic ingredients.
The "Love Sack" includes:
Hemp Seed Body Butter in four scents- 1 oz jar
Original Scent: Light, fruity scent that captures the aroma of strawberries, passion fruit, and peaches- to name a few!
Rose gold: Bold, floral scent that fuses rose, lilac and a splash of lavender to leave you feeling delicate and fresh!
Cinnamon Citrus: Warm, spicy scent with a unique citrus zest!
Midnight Dusk: crisp, confident and inviting men’s scent that incorporates juniper berry and white sage
CBD Healing Balm- 1 oz jar
Infused with peppermint-menthol essential oils
Packaged in black organza for a luxurious touch.
Major Benefits of Hemp Seed Body Butter
Omega 3 & Omega 6 Fatty Acids: Hydrates skin and promotes skin growth.
Vitamin A: repairs skin damage from sun exposure and aging.
Vitamin E: a strong antioxidant with anti-aging properties. Effective for treating cancer, arthritis and cataracts.
Famous for it's round-the-clock hydration, the whipped buttery consistency is perfect for moisturizing dry skin and keeps you "glowed up" for the entire day. That's HUGE because most ordinary moisturizers wear off and force you to reapply throughout the day- we don't, and that's what sets us apart!
Major Benefits of CBD Healing Balm
Treats arthritis, inflammation, muscle fatigue, soreness, joint pain, and headaches.
Packed with 150 mg of CBD
Made with 7 unique plant extracts including echinacea, and calendula.
Lab-tested CBD
About this brand
Holistic Remedies LLC
Holistic Remedies is a black-owned brand created out of love to promote healing and wellness for the community with cannabis. We take pride in making products with simple ingredients and without any preservatives. Our products include CBD infused skincare, home goods for wellness, and CBD edibles. We also host community wellness events. We aim to nourish the mind, body, and soul of our customers with the services we provide.