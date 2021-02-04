About this product
Total Terpenes Primary aromas are Cinnamon, Lemon, Hops, Basil, Pine. This strain is sure to blast you through the sky. Fly Safe!
Jet Fuel Gelato, also known as "Jetlato," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing High Octane with Jet Fuel. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Jet Fuel Gelato - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
