About this strain
Where's My Bike
Where’s My Bike by Karma Genetics is a high-yielding cross of Amnesia and Biker Kush that gives way to a pleasant and heady buzz. This strain is known to produce a solid mixture of terpenes including caryophyllene, terpinolene, and humulene. Utilize Where’s My Bike throughout the day to improve mood while tempering stress.
Where's My Bike effects
Reported by real people like you
33 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
54% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
36% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
6% of people report feeling headache
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
12% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!