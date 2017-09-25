Its namesake may allude to a one-hit-and-quit nature. However, AK-47 is not at all as devastating as it seems. Potent yet far from being forceful, it promotes a profound cerebral high before ushering in the sense of calmness.



AK-47 itself traces its root from indigenous South American Sativa and South Indian Indica pure breeds. An auto variant of its seed was created by introducing the genes of a Ruderalis strain.



Not only do these seeds start flowering without relying on the light cycle, but these are also feminized to ensure all female plants.

