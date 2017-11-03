Amnesia Haze, with strong qualities in citrusy fragrance and holistic effects, certainly lives up to its reputation when well-grown. It is a very cerebral strain that has the presence of Indica genes to give calming sensations.



The original Haze itself combines the genetics of South American, Thai, Mexican, and South Indian Sativa plants. In developing Amnesia Haze, the genetics of Hawaiian and Jamaican varieties were also used as well as two Indica landraces - Afghani and South Asian.



It is practically impossible to find another hybrid that could boast of having such a diverse genetic base.



In the garden, it’s tall height, and long growth cycle can be a setback for many growers. For that reason, the genes of Ruderalis were added to create an auto-flowering variety. Typically for Sativa plants, it takes 10-12 weeks of flowering, come could even take up to 20 weeks. Auto Amnesia Haze, on the other hand, takes only 11 weeks from the time the seeds were germinated until it is ready for chop down.





