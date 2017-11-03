It does not take long for someone new to growing to have heard of Amnesia Haze. No, its effects are nothing like what the choice for its name alludes to. Instead, it is the mental invigoration that wipes out the daily hassles.



Its diverse lineage showcases powerhouses from different parts of the world. These are indigenous Sativa strains from Jamaica, Hawaii, Thailand, and Cambodia crossed with the original Haze. Its Indica properties came from the addition of genetics from South Asia and Afghanistan.



A perennial favorite of many consumers, it is also becoming a top choice in home cultivation. Regular seeds are available. However, it is a 50/50 male/female split. Feminized Amnesia Haze seeds are nearly 100% guaranteed to be females.

