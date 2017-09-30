UK Cheese is arguably the most popular strain in the United Kingdom. It has also been used as a cultivar to breed many other hybrids. As one would expect of a variety given such name - it has a pungent, sour smell of its namesake. More than that, it is a potent Sativa that could induce an intense psychedelic experience.



As exceptional as it is, Cheese is also a challenging plant to cultivate. Not only that but its tall structure also makes it elusive for people with limited spaces. Hence, the addition of Blueberry genetics made the offspring a viable alternative.



Blue Cheese retains a tamer version of the cerebral high of Cheese. At the same time, it inherited the relaxing qualities of Blueberry as well as its flavors.



Our feminized seeds of Blue Cheese can be germinated, and it would grow into a sturdy plant that is well-capable of producing a massive amount of resin-covered buds.

read more