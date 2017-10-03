The feminized Blue Dream strain truly is any growing lover’s dream. It’s the result of a cross between two strains that are worth fantasizing about: Super Lemon Haze and Lemon Skunk. Blue Dream is so dreamy it’s the best-selling strain in the US market.



Thanks to its stellar genetics, Blue Dream is sativa-dominant. It’s also feminized and autoflowering, so you don’t have to worry about getting male plants or inducing the flowering stage. The plants grow to around five feet tall and automatically start blooming after eight weeks.



The slightly imposing Blue Dream plants produce masses of green-gold nuggets that look as expensive as they are priceless. The buds have a light dusting of frost that makes you think of snow in a goldmine.



Blue Dream has a seriously uplifting effect and helps you to focus on the task at hand. Thanks to its sweet, earthy scent, it draws you like the smell of grandma’s apple pie. As if that’s not enough, you can easily get your Blue Dream autoflower seeds right here!

