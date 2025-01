Blue Haze is a cross between Blueberry and Amnesia Haze, both of which are highly regarded. This powerful strain leans heavily on a physically calming high even as it also induces a stimulating mental high. It is also not to be underestimated despite being known as a delicious after-work treat for unwinding. With up to 26% THC, it does have the potential to knock out even the most experienced consumer.



The buds of Blue Haze are spectacular to look at - big, chunky, and tinged with blue and purple colors. Adding to the bag appeal is the sweet berry scent that it emits. For home cultivation, it does require some prior experience as it can be finicky.



Cultivating this strain is a rewarding experience although it entails more effort. After the quick flowering period, a favorable bud-to-leaf ratio that is typical of Sativa plants becomes evident. Moreover, we provide the seeds in the feminized form to guarantee a nearly 100% turnout of females.

