Blue Widow is an attractive, high-yielding, indica-dominant hybrid. Breeders created this spectacular strain by crossing the deliciously relaxing Blueberry with the powerfully cerebral White Widow. Moderate amounts of THC make this an accessible smoke for most tolerance levels.



Blue Widow feminised seeds grow into tall plants, reaching from 6.5 feet indoors up to a possible ten outside. Temperature drops can impart a beautiful blue-purple hue to leaves as they mature. After 7–9 weeks of flowering, Blue Widow is loaded with bulky, bright green buds covered in tantalising trichomes.



Blue Widow’s fulsome fragrance is rich with earth and pine scents, along with hints of citrus and blueberry. Blue Widow delivers a swift uplifting cerebral high followed by a gentle and mellow physical buzz. Indica effects are subtle enough that Blue Widow can be enjoyed during the day or evening as desired.



Growing Blue Widow feminised seeds is pretty straightforward, but their stretchiness appreciates a little experience. We can help you start strong with our Blue Widow feminised seeds. Get a pack of feminised seeds for practically guaranteed females, making your job easier.

