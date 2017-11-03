Blueberry has been making waves not only for satisfying sweet cravings but also delivering full-bodied relaxation since the 70s. Over the years, its soothing high has led to numerous awards, and people who use it do not have to travel far to go on vacation.



The original Blueberry is a retake on an Afghani landrace with the infusion of Sativa genes from Purple Thai and a landrace Thai strain. Its ascension to worldwide fame is not merely due to the signature fruity aroma but also on its psychoactive traits.



These seeds let growers focus more on growing instead of monitoring for the appearance of male plants. Not only that, it has an extremely rapid growth rate.

