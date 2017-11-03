A delicious treat, Blueberry boasts of having a fruity punch that knocks tension out of the body. It appeases the sweet tooth and then delivers a body-centric high. Since making an appearance in the market, it has never ceased to uplift the spirit and bring peace of mind.



Blueberry traces its lineage to one of the most remarkable landraces of all time, an Afghani Indica. Found in the harsh Hindu Kush region between Pakistan and Afghanistan, this classic is mainly responsible for the profound physical effects. The inclusion of Thai and Purple Thai merely served as an enhancement to the mental stimulation.

read more