Blending two indica legends, Bubba Kush rightfully earned itself credit in the community. This OG Kush x Afghan hybrid originated in California and took the world by storm, delighting growers with its chunky buds of sheer pleasure.



These seeds develop into lush, deep green plants. They’re short, with sturdy lateral branches to carry the weight of their hefty flowers after nine weeks of ripening. Each is chunky and frosty, with orange adorning the moss greenery. The harvests are low but enough to see you through the long winter days with a smile on your face.



Connoisseurs love Bubba Kush. The rich aromatic bouquet becomes prominent early into flowering, with colas emanating scents of hash streaked with coffee and chocolate. Novices and veterans alike rejoice in the sweetness. The high is profoundly healing and relaxing. It ties together dreamy cerebral euphoria and deep pleasure for your entire body.



Would you enjoy a stash of these delectable tranquilizers in your at-home canna garden? Set yourself up for success with the highest quality seeds.

