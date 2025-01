Bubblegum’s name alludes to a distinct taste, while the high contains a good mix of euphoria and relaxation. The herb’s sweet impression leaves no room for doubt, but the plant’s candy-like trademark did not just sprout from chance.



It is the sweet fruition of years of specialized breeding. Originally from Indiana, it traveled across the globe in the hands of different breeders with its genetics continuing to improve and be better than the last each time.



By back-crossing it for several generations, the community can welcome a strain that has been meticulously ensured to be stable. Its well-balanced effects boast of a profound high that is cerebrally exciting as much as it is calming. And, as flawless as it sounds, it has one weakness.



The photoperiod Bubblegum is susceptible to molds. However, the addition of Ruderalis genes took care of that. More importantly, it also produced auto seeds that have a rapid growth rate without sacrificing yield and takes less than 3 months to go from germination to harvest.

