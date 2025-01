Bubblegum took a long time to develop as it made its way from its original birthplace in Indiana during the 1970s to New England. Its genetics are unknown except for the fact that it is mostly Indica. And, after many generations of inbreeding, only then was it stabilized. Not just that, but its flavor profile was enhanced.



Genetically, the strain is a balanced hybrid. Its effects though tilts toward the mental stimulation. However, it complements this by providing full body tranquility. It is not an overly intense strain thus suitable for use by even beginners.



Over the years, Bubblegum has compiled an impressive list of accolades. The genetics that has allowed the strain to conquer the competition are encapsulated in feminized seeds from us. These are easy to germinate with an almost 100% guarantee to produce female plants.





