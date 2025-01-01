California Dream, sometimes also called Cali Dream, is one of the simpler hybrids to cultivate and for sure one of the highest yielding. The fresh, tropical aroma that is unique to this strain goes hand-in-hand with blissful and relaxing effects. Though potent, it delivers a smooth-sailing high without toppling over beginners.



On lineage, this strain is a descendant of two landraces. Its genetics is mostly of an Afghani, and this is evident in the robust structure as well as the dense buds with a generous coating of sticky resins. The Mexican, on the other hand, contributed its aromatic terpene profile to go along with the cerebral effects.



Celebrate California Dream in the comfort of the home by starting the feminized seeds from Grow Your Own. A 70% Indica, some phenotypes could be 90%. Regardless, the body stone it delivers is one of a kind - and so much more so the insane yields.

