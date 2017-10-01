Chocolope is one of the unique strains to ever graced the cultivar community. A multi-awarded variety including being named the 2007 High Times Strain of the year, it is most notable for the chocolate-coffee smell and taste that it emits.



A rare landrace in Thailand, often used in making Thai Sticks, served as the genetic base. Called Chocolate Thai, it is from this cultivar that Chocolope inherited its fragrance and flavor profile. As remarkable as this strain is, it does have one weakness - long flowering time but extremely poor yield.



Choosing Cannalope Haze as the other parent strain makes sense. Genetically, it preserves the mostly Sativa structure. More importantly, it brings critical and much-needed traits - quick flowering period, massive production of buds, and high cannabinoid levels.



It is also not difficult to cultivate right in the comfort of the home. For convenience, the Chocolope seeds offered by Grow Your Own are feminized.

