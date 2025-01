A hit amongst users and cultivators alike, its namesake refers to the extraordinary quality it provides in every way. Possessing substantial content in both THC and CBD, coupled by the big yields it is able to produce, this strain delivers nothing less than critical mass.



Its heavy-handed qualities can be traced from the classics Afghani Indica and Skunk #1, with both serving to solidify its long-lasting and profound body stone. It impresses not only with its astonishing production, but its potency and herbal aroma reflect its ability to provide the ultimate relaxation.



An absolute must for growers and breeders, we provide regular seeds that grow into healthy and stress-resistant plants. Vigorous in one's environment, these seeds are best used for those who want to try out a new area, growing method or even raise a new type of strain.

read more