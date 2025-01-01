Do-si-Dos is an end-of-day treat that offers a stony high, enveloping the mind in calm as the body melts on to the couch. It is a source of comfort against the seemingly mild, but problematic effects of chronic stress. And, more than just a recreational bud, it provides a reprieve from mental and physical health conditions.



At 28% to 30% THC, it cannot be denied that Do-si-Dos is a thrill seeker’s strain. This is not to say that beginners should avoid it entirely. Instead, it will help to be cautious or have an experienced friend around while smoking the bud.



It hails from a long line of stress-crushing Indica plants. One is Face Off OG, a strain inspired by the 1997 hit movie of the same name. It dips one in a soothing but blissful pool of euphoria that arrests the body in relaxation. The other parent is OG Kush Breath. OGKB produces sweet-smelling buds that cast a spell of enticement on enthusiasts. Adding to its allure is a striking appearance boasting of a blend of deep violet and green coloration.



Upon closer inspection, it is clear that this strain inherited the desired traits of its parent. It is a robust, vigorous, and quick-flowering plant that grows to have a visually stunning appearance. Our feminized seeds were sourced from carefully selected mothers, and have a high germination rate. Placing it in a damp towel will bring out the taproot in only a day or two.

