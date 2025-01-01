Shrouded with mystery, the history of G13 sounds more like a conspiracy theory. It is believed to have been bred by scientists from the CIA and FBI in efforts to develop ultra-potent cannabis variants. Conducted in the University of Mississippi, the secret government project was said to have produced super hybrids in the late 1960s. Adding another twist to the urban legend is the alleged theft-for-a-cause by a lab technician who then went on to reproduce the strain for the masses.



Whether the story is true or not, what is certain is that G13 has a THC strength of up to 24%. It sends the mind in a soaring high, allowing it to reach intense euphoria. At the same time, it numbs the whole body with immense, couch-locking relaxation. Due to such influence, the bud is best enjoyed in the evening or when the schedule can cater to deep, long sleep.



Providing relief is also a strong point of G13. The bud alleviates chronic pain, anxiety, depression, stress, insomnia, as well as poor appetite. Because of its potent psychoactive capacity, however, the sweet, earthy flower must be consumed in moderation. Over-indulging could cause unwanted side effects such as dizziness, headache, and paranoia.



Seasoned consumers with a bit of gardening experience or, at least, the patience to grow cannabis can cultivate G13 feminized seeds. Its fem version makes the pursuit a lot simpler to accomplish without jeopardizing the harvest. With this Homegrown Cannabis Co variant, rearing a massive personal stash and saving a lot of cash are both possible.

