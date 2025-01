Discover the intense journey of Sour Diesel marijuana clones strain revered for its high THC content. This powerhouse strain, commonly known as Sour D, demands respect from seasoned users due to its potential to heighten anxiety in novices. Dive into the distinctive world of Sour Diesel with its pungent, skunky aroma and a taste profile characterized by lemon zest and citrus fruit, evolving into a robust diesel fragrance when ignited.

