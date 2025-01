Generally speaking, there are a set of common traits when it comes to comparing the fragrance of different cannabis cultivars. Gelato, though, sets itself apart from the thousands of hybrids that have found their way onto the market. Gelato feminized seeds are the crème de la crème of cannabis strains. Not only do these babies become robust, high-yielding plants, but they also boast incredible THC levels and amazing flavors.



Feminized seeds have the benefit of a 99% guarantee that the plants will become female. If you want to steer clear of unwanted males, Gelato strain feminized seeds are your answer.

