San Fernando Valley OG, also known as SFV OG, is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. Bred in the famous San Fernando Valley in Southern California, SFV is loved by people who search for pain management without a couchlock. Cali Connection Farms bred this strain as a phenotype of the classic OG Kush. This strain buds are small and dark green with brown and red hairs, as well as citrusy and earthy aromas.

