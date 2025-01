Grab your best loincloth and swing into the jungle to make friends with this beastly hybrid. Gorilla Glue #4 feminized will welcome you with the potential of up to 28% THC. If you’re a veteran grower looking for a challenge, this ape of a strain is up to the task.



Don Peabody and Ross Johnson, the Gorilla Glue Strains company owners, are the legends responsible for creating the popular indica-dominant strain we all know and love today. A cross between Chocolate Diesel, Chem Sis, and Sour Dubb is what gives Gorilla Glue #4 feminized its blend of euphoric, relaxing, and happily lazy effects.



The plants are a sight to behold when they grow as they resemble alpine trees found nesting in high, mountainous areas. The dazzling flowers look as if they’re worth their weight in gold as they emit a pungent, fruity, and diesel fragrance.



Gorilla Glue #4 feminized plants can grow between 6-7 ft tall without topping or trimming. If you want to stand in the shadow of this beast, we have these seeds and your admiration!

