Jack Herer is a homage to an icon of the industry who, for decades, has fought for its decriminalization.



The effects of Jack Herer are more on the cerebral side. Much of it is an influence of the illustrious Haze from which it descended from. Complementing the energizing buzz is the relaxing qualities brought about by the infusion of Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk.



Starting a batch of Jack Herer is convenient. Feminized seeds from us could be shipped virtually anywhere in the world. Typically, there are a few phenotypes that might appear. Mostly, it leans towards the Sativa side. Although it does have a longer flowering time than typical Indica strains, the extra 2 weeks it needs give it sufficient time to further develop its buds. Home Growers can expect nothing short of phenomenal mental and physical effects as well as having an abundant stash.

read more