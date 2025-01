Lysergic Acid Diethylamide, or LSD, is a powerful hallucinogen discovered by Dr. Albert Hoffmann in 1938. LSD autoflower seeds produce equally potent buds, hailed by some as the trippiest of their kind.



While it doesn’t have the same psychedelic properties as its namesake, this indica-dominant hybrid still promises a kaleidoscopic experience. It packs a spacey cerebral buzz and body-dissolving delight into sweet, skunky buds with an earthy fragrance. The crop is stout and bushy, with wide leaves, thick stems, and a maximum height of 3–4 feet. Come harvest time, and fudgy, cone-shaped nugs appear with amber-colored pistils and unusually long trichomes—a kief-lover’s dream.



The LSD cultivar’s intense effects and hardy qualities stem from a rare hybrid known as Mazar-I-Sharif and Skunk #1. The former boasts Afghani landrace and Skunk #1 genetics, while the latter is a canna culture staple with Colombian Gold, Afghani, and Acapulco Gold parents. With added ruderalis qualities from Super Magnum Auto, our LSD auto version doesn't subscribe to light cycle changes. So keep your yield and bud quality intact and cultivate a continuous supply of psychedelic nugs with these LSD autoflower seeds.





