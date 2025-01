Capturing what connoisseurs would want, OG Kush is prized for achieving such a vibrant mix of the best qualities of Sativa and Indica. It is a versatile smoke that pulverizes stress and with a heavy body buzz, could lighten the mood leaving one thoroughly relaxed.



More than that, it became such a presence in the United States for having served as a genetic base for countless other strains, particularly on the west coast. Even the phenotypes of the original OG Kush have gone on to become classics.



OG Kush is widely available in dispensaries and online shops. However, many also opt to cultivate the plant at home. Its refreshingly citrusy aroma, profound stimulating effects, and body relaxing high are, in fact, encapsulated in auto-flowering seeds available

