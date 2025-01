Jimi Hendrix may have immortalized the Purple Haze strain way back in the 60s through the hit song of the same name. Even without it, though, this hybrid would have eventually made a name of its own. Such is attributable to exceptionally uplifting and relaxing effects that are perfect for combating mental and physical anguish from the daily grind.



A cross between Haze and Purple Thai - this 70% Sativa and 30% Indica strain boasts up to 20% THC and thus could deliver a burst of invigorating euphoric high upon consumption.



Its deep green color imbued with streaks of vibrant lavender hues and dense crystalline trichomes distinguishes Purple Haze from the rest and makes it a sight to behold. Enthusiasts with a penchant for sweet, fruity strains will also inevitably take delight in its decadent flavor and aroma reminiscent of freshly-picked berries.



Purple Haze stands about 1 to 2 meters tall. The moderate height makes it feasible to plant indoors. It is also incredibly easy to grow and maintain hence making it the ideal strain for first-timers. Obtaining the seeds in feminized form is also a straightforward process.

